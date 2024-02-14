Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.030-1.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.03-$1.09 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

ROIC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. 1,688,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.44. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $15.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ROIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,625,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,174,000 after acquiring an additional 330,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,103,000 after buying an additional 366,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after buying an additional 134,483 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after buying an additional 312,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

