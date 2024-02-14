Reviewing Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) and Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) and Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Shimmick and Fluor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimmick N/A N/A N/A Fluor 1.10% 22.75% 6.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shimmick and Fluor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimmick $680.96 million 0.23 N/A N/A N/A Fluor $13.74 billion 0.52 $145.00 million $0.67 62.34

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fluor has higher revenue and earnings than Shimmick.

99.2% of Fluor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fluor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Shimmick and Fluor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimmick 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fluor 0 4 2 0 2.33

Shimmick currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.33%. Fluor has a consensus price target of $42.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Given Shimmick’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shimmick is more favorable than Fluor.

Summary

Fluor beats Shimmick on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources. It also provides consulting services, including feasibility studies, process assessments, and project finance structuring; and a range of services for small modular reactor technologies, as well as operation support services for nuclear power facilities and managing waste. This segment serves the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries. The Urban Solutions segment offers EPC and project management services to the infrastructure, advanced technologies, life sciences, and mining and metals industries. This segment also provides staffing services to the company and third-party clients with technical, professional, and craft resources on a contract or permanent placement basis. The Mission Solutions segment offers technical solutions to the U.S. and other governments. It also delivers solutions for nuclear security and operation, nuclear waste management, and laboratory management; and operation and maintenance, logistics, EPC, and life support solutions for mission-critical facilities across U.S. military service organizations. This segment offers site management, environmental remediation, and decommissioning for nuclear remediation at governmental facilities, as well as services to commercial nuclear clients. The Other segment researches, develops, licenses, and commercializes small modular reactor technology. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

