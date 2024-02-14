RK Capital Management LLC Buys 139,200 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $6,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $6,115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 314,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after purchasing an additional 245,611 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $2,383,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

SOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,178,875 shares in the company, valued at $25,812,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. 100,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

