RK Capital Management LLC Buys 15,900 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AGNC Investment worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,832,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,428,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 921.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.58.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC Investment

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.