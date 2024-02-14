RK Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

RK Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the quarter. KBR accounts for 2.6% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of KBR worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,253,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,732,000 after purchasing an additional 99,020 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.5% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,450,000 after purchasing an additional 78,173 shares in the last quarter.
KBR Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,496. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
