RK Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. IRadimed comprises approximately 3.2% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $13,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IRadimed by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in IRadimed by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.47. 16,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $573.38 million, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.81. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. IRadimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $190,668.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,249 shares of company stock valued at $889,453 in the last ninety days. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

