RK Capital Management LLC Invests $5.73 Million in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Group 1 Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GPI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $274.81. 27,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,524. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.37 and its 200-day moving average is $270.94. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.33 and a 52 week high of $310.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GPI shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.