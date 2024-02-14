RK Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

NYSE ALG traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.09. 24,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,330. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.96 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.31%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

