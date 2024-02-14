RK Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,600 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises approximately 3.4% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ASO traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,144. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

