RK Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

RK Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,300 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Golden Entertainment worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,896,000 after buying an additional 1,771,873 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,680,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 609,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 371,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,175,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $414,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 643,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,397,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of GDEN stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.28. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

