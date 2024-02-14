RK Capital Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 2.38% of Lantronix worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTRX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,758. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $157.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.25. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LTRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

