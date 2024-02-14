RK Capital Management LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

RK Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises approximately 1.9% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Littelfuse worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 374.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 96.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.87. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

