RK Capital Management LLC Sells 97,700 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

RK Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,700 shares during the period. First Watch Restaurant Group accounts for about 2.0% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FWRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 55,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FWRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWRG

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.