Robert W. Baird Boosts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $128.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AKAM. KeyCorp increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.61.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock traded down $10.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,056,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,731. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.88. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,164 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

