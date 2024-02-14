Robert W. Baird Trims BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price to $61.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Shares of BL stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BlackLine by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

