Rocket Pool ETH Price Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $13.97 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $3,038.12 or 0.05810707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 561,493 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 561,514.78053554. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,888.88079362 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $14,834,401.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

