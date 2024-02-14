Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.94

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.94 and traded as high as $30.29. Rocky Brands shares last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 40,820 shares changing hands.
Rocky Brands Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $215.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.45.
Insider Transactions at Rocky Brands
In related news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $122,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,150.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands
About Rocky Brands
Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.
