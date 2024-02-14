Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.94

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.94 and traded as high as $30.29. Rocky Brands shares last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 40,820 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $215.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.45.

In related news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $122,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,150.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 485.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 8,929.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 538.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

