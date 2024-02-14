Rollance E. Olson Sells 10,000 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fabrinet Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,688. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $229.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities cut Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

