San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Up 55.4% in January

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,100 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the January 15th total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 234,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $11.20.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.85% and a return on equity of 2,688.45%. The business had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.