San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Up 55.4% in January

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,100 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the January 15th total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 234,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.85% and a return on equity of 2,688.45%. The business had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

