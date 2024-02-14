Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0107 on Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $17.39 million and approximately $581.70 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,765.83 or 0.05361515 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00081188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00026204 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00019726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,647,593,207 coins and its circulating supply is 1,626,963,784 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.