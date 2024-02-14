Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,188 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after buying an additional 381,041 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,440,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.36. 1,434,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,466. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

