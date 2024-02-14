Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Trading Up 1.5%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.98. 1,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Scientific Industries Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

Get Scientific Industries alerts:

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.