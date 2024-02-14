Secret (SIE) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and $85.72 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00111113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00032156 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019990 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007173 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000094 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00282045 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $491.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

