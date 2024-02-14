Seele-N Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $515,665.62 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Seele-N has a market cap of $515,665.62 and $209.85 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002118 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $187.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

