Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.99

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.
Senior Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Senior Company Profile
Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Senior
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.