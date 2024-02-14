SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Trading Up 2.2%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $4.98. 17,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 52,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

SeqLL Stock Down 9.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SeqLL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.32% of SeqLL at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. It focus on development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. The company's True Single Molecule Sequencing technology (tSMS) platform offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing through detection of nucleic acids to researchers for analyzing many billions of single molecules in a single experiment and generate accurate and reproducible data.

