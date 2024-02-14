Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.21

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.21 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 80.30 ($1.01). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 81.70 ($1.03), with a volume of 1,145,502 shares trading hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,000.00.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -70,000.00%.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

