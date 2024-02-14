Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) rose 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.30 and last traded at $47.00. Approximately 41,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 57,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

Sezzle Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $279.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76.

Insider Transactions at Sezzle

In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell acquired 25,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $252,744.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 440,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell acquired 25,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $252,744.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,987.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,398 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $54,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 54,797 shares of company stock worth $553,615 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

About Sezzle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. ( NASDAQ:SEZL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

