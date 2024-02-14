SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. SFL has a payout ratio of 82.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
SFL Stock Down 1.1 %
SFL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,788. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. SFL has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $12.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL
SFL Company Profile
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SFL
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.