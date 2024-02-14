SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. SFL has a payout ratio of 82.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

SFL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,788. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. SFL has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 49,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SFL by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SFL by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 83,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

