Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3953 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Shinhan Financial Group has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shinhan Financial Group to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Shares of SHG stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.07. 69,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,768. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

