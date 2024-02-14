Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOP. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,562,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,616,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average of $66.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

