Short Interest in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declines By 32.4%

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE AWP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. 234,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,588. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%.
Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
