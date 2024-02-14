Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Drops By 11.6%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 141,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Airgain by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Airgain by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Airgain by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Airgain in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,404. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. Airgain has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

