Short Interest in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expands By 17.4%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CFO Kenneth Boller bought 60,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Boller bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,478.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy bought 1,310,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,222,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $750,000 and sold 7,000 shares valued at $4,481. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 984,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 965,177 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,082,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,768,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,802,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 470,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,763. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 226.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. The company had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

