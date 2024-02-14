Short Interest in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Increases By 17.9%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 230,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,327. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $97.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.25.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,157.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,713 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,987.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 940,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,286,724.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

