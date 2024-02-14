Short Interest in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Grows By 26.0%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

AngioDynamics Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,835. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $241.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.65 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. Research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

