Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Drops By 14.5%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,713. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $154.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.01.

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Ascent Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,662.39% and a negative return on equity of 7,017.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ascent Solar Technologies

About Ascent Solar Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ascent Solar Technologies stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASTI Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.88% of Ascent Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers.

