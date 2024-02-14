Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Drops By 14.5%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASTI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,713. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $154.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.01.
Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Ascent Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,662.39% and a negative return on equity of 7,017.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
About Ascent Solar Technologies
Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers.
