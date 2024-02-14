Short Interest in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Increases By 19.2%

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:ASB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,045. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,672 shares of company stock worth $967,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

