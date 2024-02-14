Short Interest in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Expands By 52.1%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATATGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the January 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ATAT stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. 182,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,313. Atour Lifestyle has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATATGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 28.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atour Lifestyle by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,710,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after buying an additional 1,366,236 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,073,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,971,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

