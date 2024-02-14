Short Interest in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Expands By 52.1%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the January 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 2.2 %
ATAT stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. 182,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,313. Atour Lifestyle has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.56.
Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 28.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle
Atour Lifestyle Company Profile
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atour Lifestyle
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.