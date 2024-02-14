Short Interest in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Increases By 19.1%

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 638,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.56. 210,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,494. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.30. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

