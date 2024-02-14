Short Interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Expands By 33.1%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,256,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

BW stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 1,157,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,957. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

