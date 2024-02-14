Short Interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Expands By 33.1%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,256,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance
BW stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 1,157,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,957. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.