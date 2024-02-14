Short Interest in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Drops By 54.6%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the January 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

BBU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Business Partners

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,732,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,396 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at $19,467,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,975,000 after buying an additional 686,614 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after buying an additional 238,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after acquiring an additional 128,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 126,769 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

