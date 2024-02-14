Short Interest in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Decreases By 20.0%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CAE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CAE by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 8.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. 2,093,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,998. CAE has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.06 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

