Short Interest in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Declines By 22.6%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,390,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 31,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $867,599,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $2,109,120,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.3 %

C traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $53.98. 14,878,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,554,883. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

