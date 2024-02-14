Short Interest in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Decreases By 14.8%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,100 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 647,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CLH stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.91. The stock had a trading volume of 360,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,044. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $125.57 and a 12-month high of $183.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.