Short Interest in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Expands By 66.8%

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,700 shares, an increase of 66.8% from the January 15th total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CXApp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.58% of CXApp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

CXApp Stock Up 6.3 %

CXAI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 236,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,054. CXApp has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp ( NASDAQ:CXAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter.

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

