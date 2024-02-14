Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Grows By 88.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FTXO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 453,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 434,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 170,041 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 194,180 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

