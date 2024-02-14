Short Interest in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Expands By 60.0%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $320,000.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ ASET traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.30. 20,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,171. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $16.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Announces Dividend

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

