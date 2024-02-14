Short Interest in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Expands By 18.3%

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,442,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,772. GSK has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

