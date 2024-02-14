Short Interest in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Expands By 71.4%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunome Stock Down 2.9 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Immunome by 508.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 83,763 shares during the period. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at $1,161,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMNM traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,376. Immunome has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

